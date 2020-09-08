Donald Melvin Garlick, 80, of Macomb, Ill. passed away 5:45 a.m. Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, Ill.

He was born to Archie & Rosalea Garlick on March 18, 1940 in rural McDonough County. He spent his childhood near Plymouth, Ill. When in eighth grade, he moved with his family to the Doddsville/Brooklyn, Ill. area. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1958. After a four year courtship, he married Kathleen Y. Fowler of Brooklyn on May 22, 1960. They lived in Industry until 1961 when they moved to Macomb. They had three children, Michael, Angela, and Matthew.

Donnie is survived by his wife Kathy, children Mike (and Casey) of Fort Dodge, Ia.; Matt (and Pam) of Macomb; son in law Eddie Green of Macomb; grandsons Tyler & Timothy Green of Macomb; granddaughters Cassady Garlick of Macomb, Jennifer Bryant of Fort Dodge, Ia., Tiffany Van Meer of Des Moines, Ia., and Emily Strait of Webster City, Ia.; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Donnie proudly served the Macomb Fire Department for 29.5 years, worked as a mechanic for John Deere for over 23 years, co-owned B&G foods with Kay Beckerdite serving meals at auctions, and was a nearly life long member, janitor, and trustee at the First Baptist Church of Macomb where he was in charge of the Ham & Bean dinner for years.

Donnie dearly loved and took great care in providing for his family. He enjoyed mushrooming, cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, cracking nuts, and tinkering in the garage. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Angie, sister Janice and brother Marvin.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and remember to social distance. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Macomb's Building Fund. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.