Two TV show appearances, one Madden special, two podcasts for six episodes as the host, three podcasts as the guest. It's all in a week's work for Mina Kimes.

The ESPN analyst seems like the busiest woman in sports media. Kimes shoots pandemic-era TV segments with books behind her, a bright ring light in front of her and a Seahawks helmet perched over her shoulder.

"If I didn't work at ESPN, which I didn't until 2014, I would still be watching a psychotic amount of football for someone that doesn't do this for a living. I hope that never changes."

Kimes turned her love of football into a budding commentary empire in the sport. Along with regular appearances on ESPN's "Around the Horn" and "Highly Questionable," the 35-year-old Kimes hosts a weekly football podcast, is a daily analyst on ESPN's newly cast "NFL Live" and is the Rams color commentator for preseason games.

Kimes is a petite half-Korean woman who unabashedly loves Seattle sports teams and completes the hardest New York Times crossword puzzles in less than nine minutes. Kimes earns her place with passion that bleeds through the screen and fuels a tireless work ethic.

"Mina is not only a very intelligent, creative, enterprising person, she is also somebody who wants to master things," said Pablo Torre, a longtime friend and fellow ESPN commentator. "What she has done in sports, it's astonishing, really."

Her "NFL Live" co-host Dan Orlovskyshe says she understands the game better than other former players spewing hot takes.

"She's not the ex-athlete who thinks she knows it all," the 12-year pro said. "She's the person who never played who kind of talks like she did."

Before joining ESPN as a senior writer, Kimes was a business reporter at Fortune and Bloomberg News, where she handled investigations. Between winning awards and getting yelled at by CEOs, Kimes retreated to Seahawks message boards to post about her favorite team. Her obsession came forward in a 2014 essay about the Seahawks, the team that connected her with her father, a military man who moved his family all over the country. Kimes published the piece on her Tumblr and it was reprinted in Slate.

She joined ESPN several months later, writing cover stories for ESPN the Magazine on Darrelle Revis and Aaron Rodgers. Less than a year after launching ESPN's daily podcast, Kimes turned it over to Torre in August as she began her full-time position on "NFL Live."

"Mina Kimes loves football more than I love anything," Torre said. "Her love of football is genuinely terrifying."

When Torre attended Kimes' wedding years ago, she put on a Seahawks helmet during the night. When her beloved team won the Super Bowl in 2014, Kimes had "XLVIII" tattooed on her right biceps.

Kimes lets her fandom show most on Twitter. With a mix of honest analysis, GIFs and masterful takedowns of trolls, Kimes treats her more than 461,000 followers to one of the best timelines in sports media.

"Fandom is passion," Kimes said. "Homerism is saying things that aren't true."

