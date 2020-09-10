Toulon American Legion Post 416 will celebrate its 100th anniversary of service to nation and community from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, when it welcomes the public to a Covid-friendly celebration at the Legion Hall just west of the courthouse.

There will be complimentary individual birthday cake servings in "to go" boxes and ice cream to be picked up at Lucy Dot’s nearby, for consumption in the park or on the courthouse lawn across from the Legion Post.

In addition to the refreshments, fascinating memorabilia about Toulon Legionnaires over the past century will be on display at the post. For example, the eight volumes of newspaper clippings and photos of servicemen and servicewomen from the Toulon area, reverently gathered by the late Lois Chamberlain, will be available for viewing. The Chamberlain volumes will bring back touching memories of the service and sacrifices of hundreds of Toulon-area veterans and their families.

Toulon Post 416 continues to be highly active in support of both veterans and the Toulon community. As former post commander Larry Wang notes, "The Toulon Legion is one of the very few posts that still performs military rites at burials, not only of our own servicemen and women but also, when called upon, for servicemen burials as far away as Mississippi River communities. This is a responsibility the Toulon Legion considers sacred."

Through funds raised at monthly breakfasts and periodic fish fries, traditions going back decades, the Toulon Legion and Auxiliary each year sends high school students to Boys and Girls State; awards college scholarships; dresses veteran graves with American flags; creates an "avenue of flags" on Main Street on holidays, and honors veterans at nursing homes.

The Legion also steps up whenever Toulon and Stark County need a hand. For example, in recent years, Toulon Legion members completely renovated the historic rifled cannon that has graced the courthouse lawn for more than a century.

The large, rifled gun had apparently served at Gettysburg, based on its serial number, which is between those of guns on display at the Gettysburg National Military Park. Now-deceased Legion members Art Whittaker and Don Fifer and others devoted many hundreds of hours in expert rebuilding the gun, using oak and walnut throughout, as in the original. In contrast, some of the similar guns at Gettysburg have been restored in metal.

The Toulon Legion today maintains the Civil War weapon in pristine condition, firing it at parades and other patriotic events in the community.

Membership in the Toulon American Legion has numbered as high as 200, and now stands at 90. Veterans are encouraged to become members in Post 416, which continues to be of vital service to the Toulon area.