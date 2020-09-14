I respectfully ask voters to cast a No vote against Thomas Kilbride in this election. Kilbride has already been a state Supreme Court judge for 20 years. He is seeking another 10 years, or 30 years total on the bench. Enough is enough.

Worse, Tom Kilbride is on the bench almost solely because of nearly $4 million in campaign cash provided by Mike Madigan, the corruption-tainted speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and longtime head of the Chicago Democratic Party.

Kilbride has returned the favor to Mike Madigan, by always deciding cases the way Mike Madigan wants. Let me explain.

Illinois and Chicago in particular are known for political corruption. It hurts our state. Now Madigan is again embroiled in scandal. The huge electric utility Commonwealth Edison recently admitted in court that for 10 years(!) it has been bribing close associates of Mike Madigan, including the best man at Madigan’s wedding, in order to get Madigan’s okay to pass its legislation.

It is time to send a message to corrupt politicians, by rejecting judges and elected officials who are tied to Madigan.

One court decision really rankles me. In 2016, 600,000 voters signed petitions to put on the ballot the question, for you and me to decide, of whether our legislative and congressional district lines should be drawn by an independent commission, or by Madigan, who has drawn gerrymandered maps for decades.

Kilbride wrote the 4-3 decision that, on a technicality, denied the voters their constitutional right to vote on the issue.

And, get this, a lead plaintiff in the case against independent maps was a former CEO of ComEd, the company guilty of bribing Madigan’s cronies. This corruption has to stop.

Kilbride and the court, which has had a Chicago Democrat-dominated majority continuously since 1964, have also rejected efforts to trim public employee pension benefits a bit.

I want decent pensions for public employees, of course. Yet, the state legislature, led by Madigan, has decreed, for example, that cities must increase pension benefits by a minimum of 3%, compounded, every year. Does your pension go up 3% every year, compounded? And Kilbride and the court have sided with Madigan.

Yet cities in my central Illinois area are going broke trying to pay pension benefits to retired employees. For example, I am told my hometown of Peoria is spending the equivalent of all its property tax revenue to pay retiree pension costs. The city has even cut active duty police and fire jobs to shift money to pay pensions!

You and I can reshape the Illinois Supreme Court.

The question this election, way down at the bottom of the ballot, will be, simply: Shall Tom Kilbride be retained as a supreme court justice? Yes or No.

Kilbride needs 60% of the vote to stay for 30 years on the court. If Kilbride is not retained, the court would be 3-3, Democrat and Republican. It would lose its Chicago-dominated majority for the first time in more than half a century. At 3-3, Democrats would be unable to protect a gerrymandered redistricting map to be drawn in 2021 by Madigan, if he hasn’t been forced out of office before then. An election to replace Kilbride would be held in 2022.

Enough is enough. It is long past time for change on the Illinois Supreme Court. Vote No on Tom Kilbride. Send a message that we want to end the Madigan corruption in Illinois.

Ray LaHood of Peoria was a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2009. In 2009, President Barack Obama asked LaHood to become his secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, where LaHood served from 2009-2013.