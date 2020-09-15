The Kewanee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized Oliver "Bud" Johnson as the recipient of the 2020-2021 DAR Community Service Award.

This award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated voluntary community service in an outstanding manner.

Johnson has been involved in numerous service projects over the years. Some of those include fundraising for the MDA, "Coats for Katie", popcorn fundraising for the Kewanee Food Pantry along with discounted and free movies for groups in the community.