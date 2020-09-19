An increase in the district’s equalized assessed valuation translates to more funds available for the Kewanee Park District’s general obligation bond issue, the board learned at their meeting on Thursday.

David Pistirius with First Midstate Investment Bankers informed the board that over the last several years, the assessed valuation of the district has grown by almost $4 million. In 2017, the district valuation was $88,669,958. That figure has grown to $92,074,583 in 2019 and the increase in valuation will enable the board to issue a non-referendum bond for 0.575 percent of that amount, or $529,000.

Parks and Recreation Director Brain Johnson said the bonds are imperative to the financial well-being of the park district.

"This is how we survive. Like any other business, we do what we legally can to preserve, protect and maintain the park district," Johnson said.

The board expressed its intent to issue bonds, but also voted to hire First Midstate Investment Bankers and Chapman Cutler to assist with the bonding issue. Johnson said the bond will be repaid from the distribution of tax funds in 2021.

In other park board business:

The board voted to keep the 19th Hole restaurant open for the month of October. In addition, the board voted to offer a "two for one" green fee for the entire month. The hope, Johnson said, is to make up for lost revenue following the late season start due to COVID-19.The board heard from Kewanee city attorney, Justin Raver, who informed the board about a strip of property on Sixth Street that is owned by the park district. The news of ownership came as a surprise to the board. The strip of land is about 15 feet by 106 feet but has the land behind the park district’s property landlocked. Raver asked if the park board would consider granting an easement for the landlocked property for potential buyers. The board tabled the issue until they could obtain more information about the newly discovered property.Johnson said he spoke with family members of people who have memorial funds left to the district in their name. The idea is to purchase a new fountain for Windmont Park and erect a plaque has gotten a good reception from several families, although Johnson said he is still waiting to hear back from other families before any decision is made.Board President Andrew Verstraete addressed the board about continued trash and vandalism of the inner drive of Baker Park. Johnson said younger kids seem to be using the park as a party location. Verstraete said the vandalism needs to stop, prompting the board to look for ways to monitor the inner drive, including increasing patrols and security camera equipment.