Members of the Gold Star Mission road their bikes from Salem IL to Olney IL and back, this Saturday Sept 19 in honor of veterans who gave their lives for their country. Every rider represented a deceased veteran and had his name tag on their bikes. Two local names were among the group, Sgt. Kenneth L Ridgley and Lcpl. Joshua M. Hines.

The Gold Star Mission offers $1000 Scholarships to students and they have provided 68 scholarships over the past few years. One of the requirements for the scholarship is that the person applying must learn something about a deceased veteran and keep his memory alive.

The Gold Star Mission is a nonprofit organization that Honors and Supports Gold Star Families by preserving the memory of our Fallen Heroes through service to others in need.

Paying Tribute to fallen heroes and their families.

The Gold Star Mission is an opportunity to ensure that these service members’ names live on forever, and that their sacrifices create opportunities to enrich the lives of others. Thus, we must Never Forget.

https://goldstarmission.org/fallen-hero/

A special thanks goes out to the Richland County Sheriff's Dept. and Olney PD for helping with escorts and our local VFW for providing meals and massaged for the riders.