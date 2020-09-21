Dec. 31, 2019 I remember climbing into bed, watching television thinking, "2020 will, for sure, be a better year."

I fell asleep prior to midnight, but I think God heard my thought and, as the saying goes, "If you want to make God laugh tell Him your plans."

To be honest, it wouldn’t surprise me if not only did He laugh, but He also said, "Hold my beer."

Hey, my God, is caring, fair and has a sense of humor.

But, most will agree 2020 has been a complete and utter bust.

No sooner than I got home from work Friday I saw Facebook was flooded with posts announcing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away.

What in the actual heck, man?

One of the multiple things I admired about this woman was her ability to reach across the aisle.

She and the late, extremely conservative, Antonin Scalia, were best of friends.

No, they didn’t always agree on Supreme Court decisions, but they didn’t let that affect their friendship.

Most want to peg her as a liberal, but there were multiple instances where she ruled the exact OPPOSITE way she was expected to.

She ruled based upon the facts before her and every decision she made was with careful consideration; never hastily.

Yes, she was very much for women’s rights, but few are aware several years ago there was a case where a young father who had lost his wife in childbirth retained her services.

The young father, with a new baby, mourning the loss of his wife wasn’t eligible for paternity leave because there wasn’t such a thing.

Ginsburg took the case which went to the Supreme Court. The premise of her argument was her client was being discriminated against because he was a man.

She won.

Eons ago, I sat down with a recently hired Avon superintendent to do the obligatory ‘welcome to the neighborhood’ interview.

Before I had the chance to sit down she asked, "So, are you a card carrying democrat?"

Eh, come again?

I didn’t answer.

I’m nothing.

I could not wait to turn 18 so I could register to vote. I vote for whomever I feel as though will do their absolute best job to represent me; not just during an election cycle.

I receive fliers in my mailbox every, single day right now.

To be honest, I don’t look at them anymore. I just toss them.

Instead of spending tons of dough on campaigning, why not help some people in your district who are going through some rough times now?

And, I have to admit, I’m not exactly a card carrying feminist, either.

At this point in our world, for me to print that is akin to standing in the middle of the square with a bullhorn yelling, "I DO NOT BELIEVE IN GOD! and, I CAN’T STAND THE WIZARD OF OZ."

The first statement is 100% FALSE. The second one?

Totally on point. Whole different column, but my parents thought it was great family time to make my brother and myself sit and watch it once a year.

I STILL have bad dreams about those dang monkeys!

I’m perfectly content to admit there are certain things men can do that I can’t and vice-versa.

On the other hand, I think, if the situation is fair, there shouldn’t be a pay gap.

Females who choose a career in journalism are historically paid less than male counterparts who have less experience and aren’t as skilled.

And, I realize journalism isn’t the only profession where this happens.

RBG had a LOT of hoops to jump through to not only attend law school when it was almost unheard of for women to do so, but also fulfill the role of wife and mother.

Married for 56 years the two met on a blind date, Martin Ginsburg found her "awfully cute", but Ruth would later say that Marty was, "the only young man I dated who cared that I had a brain."

She may have been appointed to the highest court in the land by President Bill Clinton, but she was not beholden to him, as should be the case.

I realize there are some who feel as though an appointment to the Supreme Court should not be lifetime, but I’ve thought about this issue for years and years.

There’s no way around it.

To keep the justices as honest and unbiased as possible they don’t need to worry if a decision they vote yes or no for is going to get them kicked off the court.

I am not a RBG fan simply because she’s a woman. I’m not going to vote for someone because they’re a woman—unless they’re qualified and have earned my vote.

There’s a misconception among some, a sisterhood of sorts exists that automatically demands women vote for other women.

To the best of my knowledge there is not, but even if there were, I wouldn’t be a member.

RBG, to me, represented what one could accomplish if they just kept grinding, doing their best and never giving up.

There’s no doubt there had to be times when she wanted to give up.

We all do, but the important thing is, she didn’t.

The United States has not only lost a magnificent Supreme Court Justice, but also a pretty cool woman, too.