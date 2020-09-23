The Kewanee Dist. 229 school board accepted the 2020-21 budget following a public hearing Monday, with a wary eye cast toward the future.

Supt. Chris Sullens said the district, after the end of the fiscal year, has $9.8 million in reserves in its education fund, $2.2 million in its building and operations fund and $952,000 in the transportation fund.

The district is expected to take in $18 million in tax revenues for the coming year for its education fund, with estimated expenditures totaling $17.9 million. The building fund will take in $2.7 million and spend $2.5 million, while the transportation is forecast to be in the red — with $840,000 taken in and $913,000 budgeted. Sullens said the transportation shortfall is due to expected late state payments. He said the overall budget is balanced.

Sullens said the district has recently upped its reserve levels at the recommendation of state education officials. He said districts used to be told to hold enough money back to ensure 30 days of operation — but that recommendation, because of late state payments and other financial uncertainties district’s face, has been raised to six months.

"That’s the new model that’s being recommended," he said.

And while the district hasn’t felt the brunt of the financial slowdown just yet, Sullens said perilous scenarios affecting the district’s bottom line do exist.

"For one, payments from the state government are still behind," he said, "and we don’t think we’ll get all the payments that should be coming to us."

The state, facing budget issues resulting from the slowdown in economic activity because of the pandemic, has already backtracked on its promise of additional funding through a new formula adopted two years ago. Under that formula, Dist. 229 schools received $1.3 million in the first round and $831,000 in the next.

But instead of the promised $350 million annually to bring up the state’s overall education funding levels, this year the legislature only approved about $2 million in new funding.

Kewanee’s 2020-21 budget does not reflect any of that new money and Sullens said trying to gauge next year is akin to looking into a crystal ball.

"We’re flatlined," the superintendent said, "Otherwise, we’d be in the position to receive more money. Part of the concern is that during the shutdown, overall tax revenues to Illinois were way down."

Two things could change that, but Sullens said neither is a given.

One is that the federal government, if Congress does approve a second stimulus package, earmarks funding specifically for states struggling under the financial weight of the pandemic response. But as of now, both sides are still negotiating a new stimulus deal, with Republicans flinching over more direct state funding support.

The second development that could boost the state’s revenue stream is the graduated income tax proposal — called the "Fair Tax" by state Democrat leaders — which is projected to bring in more money to the state.

Whether either scenario happens is a mystery, Sullens said, though both could have significant impacts on the local school district.

In the first round of federal funding, Kewanee schools received nearly $700,000 — more than half of which was spent on computers, the added building cleaning expense and other school equipment.

"Will the federal government step in? Will the voters pass the graduated income tax? Who knows?"