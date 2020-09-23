KEWANEE - Michael "Mike" L. Leckey, 70, of Kewanee, died at 2:05 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.

A public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. A private memorial service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Vincent officiating. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.

He was born February 3, 1950 in Findlay, OH, the son of George and Betty (Radabaugh) Leckey. He married Barbara L. Costenson on July 27, 1969 in Kewanee. Survivors include his wife of Kewanee, his two daughters, Heather (Andrew) Hughes of Kewanee and Elizabeth Leckey (Jesse Lucas) of Spring Valley, IL, a sister, Mary Lou Kindle of Findlay, OH, six grandchildren; Avalyn, Cullen, Finnegan, Ani, Mary, and Jesse and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Stephanie, and two brothers and two sisters.

Mike graduated from Kewanee High School in 1968. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He spent his career in retail, starting at J.C. Penney. Over the years, he sold insurance, managed Ayerco in Kewanee, and was a salesman at Grebner Motors prior to his retirement.

He also served many years as the Kewanee High School Booster Club President. He served as a member of the Kewanee School Board from 2003-2019, achieving the status of Master Board Member and Leadership Academy Fellow.

Mike was also a fantastic father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

