KEWANEE - Philip J. Rule, 80, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL. Philip was born on July 20, 1940 in Kewanee, the son of Howard and Margaret (Kessler) Rule. Philip attended grade school at the North Star Country School and graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1958. He married Mary Pike on December 2, 1961; they later divorced.

Philip is survived by one daughter, Catherine Tammaro, Kewanee; one son, David Rule, Hodgkins, IL; grandson, Nathaniel Tammaro, Kewanee; several nieces and nephews; and cousins, Nancy VanDeVelde and Sandra Diericks, who had been caring for him in Kewanee at his childhood home since 2012. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Richard Rule.

Philip worked at John Deere and JC Penneys. He also worked for Osco’s Drug Store in Kewanee and various stores in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. He retired after 34 ½ years as the manager of Osco’s in the Chicago area. He enjoyed gardening, fishing trips, vacations in Las Vegas and spending time with his family and pets.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Drane will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks required and please observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to the Kewanee Humane Society. Please leave an online condolence for Philip’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.