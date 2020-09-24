BLOOMINGTON—llinois Farm Bureau (IFB) ACTIVATOR announced it has endorsed State Representative Norine Hammond in the race for the 93rd District and designated her a Friend of Agriculture.

"Norine Hammond is a strong voice for us in Springfield," said Drew Carls, ACTIVATOR Rep for Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau. "Along with the many committees and serving as Assistance Minority Leader, she represents the State of Illinois on the Council of State Governments Agriculture Committee and is a member of the Board of the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders, a group of legislators from throughout the US and Canada focusing on agriculture issues." Norine Hammond does not sit by. She stands up and fights for each and everyone one of in her district. Norine Hammond is a true Friend of Agriculture and we are happy to endorse her."

Only legislators who demonstrate an understanding of the important role agriculture plays in Illinois are endorsed by IFB ACTIVATOR and chosen as Friends of Agriculture. Those designated a Friend of Agriculture have shown they support the farmers of their district and the issues important to them.

ACTIVATOR, Illinois Farm Bureau’s Political Involvement Fund, is a voluntary, non-profit, segregated fund promoting the economic and social well-being of farmers which seeks to help elect pro-farm candidates no matter their party affiliation. ACTIVATOR trustees are local Farm Bureau leaders representing each county in the Illinois General Assembly Legislative District.