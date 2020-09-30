CANTON—The Spoon River College Office of Community Outreach is offering a variety of technology classes. Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Canton Campus and are instructed by Andrea Barbknecht. Masks are required at all SRC facilities.

Intro to Microsoft Excel-will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. Excel can help you create budgets, charts, schedules, and databases. Students in this class will learn the basics of Excel and how to apply it in everyday life. If you need to track anything in your life, Excel is the program you need!

Microsoft Excel Level 2-will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. If you know the basics of Excel, you’ll learn more about relative and absolute values, creating formulas, using functions, and working with multiple worksheets. This class is designed for students who use Excel on a daily basis or those who have already taken Intro to Excel.

Intro to Microsoft PowerPoint-will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 1 to 4 p.m. PowerPoint is used to share information with an audience in a visual manner. Learn to create professional slide shows and handouts using colorful themes, animations, graphics and text!

There are fees to attend and pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Campus located at 23235 N. Co. Hwy 22 Canton. A room number will be given to you at the time of registration. For more information or to register, call Spoon River College, 309-649-6260 or register online at https://src.augusoft.net.