Marcia Diane (Brown) Henry passed away February 10, 2019 at Richard L Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL. Marcia was born May 20,1944 in Avon, IL to Raymond and Leila (Thurman) Brown.

She is survived by her three children, Carmon (Dave Helm) Edwards, Bloomington, IL, Carlson "Hank" (Teri) Henry II, Ponte Vedra, FL, Cory Henry, Round Rock, TX. Grandchildren: Lindsay (Doug Saletzki) Edwards, Bethany (Ben) Ward, Makayla Henry and Makenna Henry. Great grandson: Collin Saletzki. She is survived by 3 sisters: Roberta Baumgardner, Macomb, Janet Yoder, Brunswick, GA., Eileen (Amil) Gray, Rando Cordova, CA. One brother Roger Brown, Macomb, IL, one sister-n-law, Ann Brown, Elizabethtown, IN. Nieces, Stacy Wilson, Angela Smock, Dannella Brown, Devonna Brown, and Leila Yoder, Nephews, Devin Brown and Ben Cepanowski and numerous cousins.

Marcia graduated from Macomb high School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 64. She was employed by Selective Service, Northern Illinois Research Lab and Social Security Adm. retiring in 2003. She requested there be no funeral services. Cremation has been accorded with a private family service to be held at a late date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. or American Diabetes Assoc. Memorial website at www.dietersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.