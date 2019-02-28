1926-2019



James Evertt Lanning, age 92, of Olney, he was surrounded by love and prayers as he peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:22 AM. He was born on July 13. 1926 in Oxford, Ohio to Marshall C. “Pop” and Alma Marie (Gregg) Lanning. He was one of 13 children born to Marshall and Alma Lanning.

He came from humble beginnings. He attended a one room school house in Brookville, Indiana until he finished the eighth grade. At that time he worked on the family homestead trying to help his family make ends meet, after all the times were tough, they were in the midst of the Great Depression. At age 18 he joined the United States Army during World War II to fight to protect American freedom. He enlisted as a Private and served most of his tour in Japan. In 1946 he was given an Honorable Discharge and received several medals for his service. He completed his GED and received a four year degree from the Olivette Nazarene College in Kankakee. After he received his degree, he pastored several churches including the Nazarene Church in Noble, Illinois, the Faith Bible Church in Bridgeport, Illinois, a church in Olney, Illinois and a church in Clay City, Illinois. He also started a jail house ministry for inmates in Vincennes, Indiana. During this time he also worked as a carpenter.

On August 1, 1953, he married Mary Jane Stanley. Together they had two children, Melanie Dawn Lanning in 1962 and Stephanie Renee Lanning in 1966. After nearly 24 years of marriage, he lost his wife Mary Jane in July 1977, after a long battle with cancer. He married John Ann (Mitchell) Carter in August 1986. They were married for 26 years, but in April 2013, she passed away.

His hobbies included traveling, nature, camping, coon hunting, gardening, eating, clipping comics, and telling a good joke. His sense of humor brightened the people around him. Although he had a lot of adversity throughout his life, he always relied on God and kept a positive attitude. He never complained. Many people have said they had never met a person quite like him. He enjoyed his children, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a lot of his nieces and nephews. The children in his life kept him young and let him be a kid at heart. All of his family, especially his brothers and sisters, relied on him to help them with their spiritual needs and he was always there to do his best to help them in whatever way he could.

Survivors include, two sisters, Mary Tebbe and Birdie Knecht, two daughters, Melanie(Don) Kurtz and Stephanie(Tim) Fulk, four grandchildren, Heather Purviance, Mark Kurtz, Dustin Levitt and Stephan Levitt, three great-grandchildren, Michael Purviance III, Norah Levitt, and Carson Levitt, and many nieces and nephews that were greatly loved.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Lanning, his father, Marshall Lanning, five sisters, Geneva Waltz, Opal Rhodes, Berniece Bowen, Kathryn VanDalson, Betty Martin and five brothers, Alvin Lanning, Howard Lanning, Bob Lanning, Donald Lanning, John Lanning

Visitation will take place Friday evening, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cunningham Funeral Home, 441 Lanterman Street, Bridgeport, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. at the funeral home. Reverend Tony Frankum will be officiating. Burial to follow in the Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, Illinois with full Military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pilgram Holiness Church in Vincennes, Indiana. A memorial jar will be available upon entering the funeral home. It would be appreciated if you would share your favorite memory or how your life was touched by James Lanning.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.