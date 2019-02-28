1933-2019



Shirley Jean Arledge, 85, of Urbana, formerly of Olney went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019 at Accolade Health in Paxton, IL. She was born August 20, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to Leonard and Goldie (Penn) Seal. She married Jay Wilbur Arledge May 28, 1954 St. Louis, MO.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Arledge of Urbana; Daughter, Pam (Tom) Kirkman of Urbana; Daughter, Kimberly (Kurt) Smith of Paxton, IL; Grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Alexander of Decatur, Kyle (Kristin) Smith of Paxton, and Kallie (Jordan) Johnson of Champaign; Great-Grandchildren, Jackson and Natalie Alexander and Kaitlyn and Kaci Smith; Sister-in-law, Martha Arledge; Brother-in-law, Jim Comfort; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Goldie Seal; Sisters, Carolyn Strayhorn and Marion Comfort; In-Laws, Wilbur and Irene Arledge; Sister-in-law, Joy Callies.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Carle Hospice Care.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Crest Haven Memorial Park.



