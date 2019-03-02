Barbara L. Toepfer, 84 of Carlinville, passed away Friday morning, February 15, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Barbara was born December 27, 1934, in Macomb, IL, a daughter of Henry C. and Katie Benita (Wilcox) Lawrence. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, Ill., where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m.. Burial will follow in Luken Cemetery, New Berlin, Ill. at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702 or Ansar Shrine, 620 South 6th Street Springfield, IL 62701. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.