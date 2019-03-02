Dorothy A. Sanner, 90 of Macomb, formerly of Decatur, passed away at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Wesley Village Health Care Center. Dorothy was born on May 29, 1928 in Lovington, Illinois to John Catherine (Brown) Foster. She married William Sanner on January 1, 1948 in Lovington, Illinois. Her professional goals led her to several paths of employment. Dorothy was a librarian at Western Illinois University, as well as an administrative assistant in the State's Attorney's office in Macomb. She established a stitchery studio in Macomb and enjoyed years of teaching stitchery classes and developing a retail business of artistic fibers. While in Decatur, Dorothy served on the planning commission for Macon County. She was dedicated to the research and development of several city and county projects. Dorothy had a lifetime passion for creative writing, genealogy and history. She enjoyed success in writing short stories and poetry. She earned awards throughout her life to reward her hard wok. Our family will be grateful to Dorothy for the years of research and documentation that she did to trace our family history and for the ways that found to publish our stories in creative books. Our Family, both young and old will benefit form her efforts.

Dorothy is survived by a sister; Janet Beck of Taylorville; daughters; Marsha Dagit and Luanne Sanner of Macomb; granddaughter Jennifer Dagit (Jason) Hall of Macomb and great- grandchildren Duncan, Liam and Emmet Hall.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sanner; son, Billy Sanner, her parents: John and Katie Foster, brothers; Jim, George and Jack Foster, sister; Doris Cooley.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on March 16, 2019 at Keller Cemetery in Lovington, Illinois with arrangements by McMullen-Young Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at the Lovington United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be offered to JDRF(Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) Illinois Chapter #1 North LaSalle St Suite 1200 Chicago, Illinois 60602. or Jdrf.org/il Donations may also be sent to Lovington United Methodist Church, Church St, Lovington, Illinois 61937