James Richard Surratt, Sr. 70, of Rushville, IL passed away at 12:37 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born on April 8, 1948 in Jacksonville, IL a son of the late Melvin Sylvester Sr. & Helen Virginia Alexander Surratt. He married Millie Jane Hull on August 29, 1969 in Virginia, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Larry DeShea officiating. Interment will follow in Chapin Cemetery in Chapin, IL with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honors Detail & the Combined Veteran’s Ceremonial Team. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to McDonough District Hospital in Home Health Care Program. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be given to www.worthingtonfh.com