Dorothy M. Flurer, 100, of Pontiac, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chenoa Cemetery in Chenoa with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Dorothy was born July 15, 1918, in Odell, to Alvin and Lillie May (Dudgan) Johns. She married Charles Flurer on Jan. 5, 1939. He passed away May 25, 1993.

She is survived by her two sisters, Clara “Sis” Stevens of Champaign and Mary Barb Wynistorf of Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eldon Flurer; four brothers, Ray Johns, Everett “Bud” Johns, William Johns, and one brother in infancy; and four sisters, Velma Johns, Florence Raube, Madline Gourley, and Prue Louderback.

Dorothy attended Esmen country schools and was a homemaker. She was Methodist by faith and a member of the Pontiac VFW 886 Auxiliary.

Memorials may be made to the Pontiac VFW 886, 531 W. Lincoln, Pontiac, Il 61764.

