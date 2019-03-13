1924-2019



Mary Jane Plummer, 94, of Olney, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mary Jane was born on December 11, 1924 at the Olney Sanitarium, the daughter of Ansel Chadwick and Lillian Virginia (Smith) Roberts. She married Charles Robert Dunbar in 1947. They had four children together. In 1978, she married Sidney Plummer.

Mary Jane was a graduate of Olney Township High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan University. She was a 50 plus year member of P.E.O. Chapter FR, in Olney, and life-member of the (Carle) Richland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Craig (Kim) Dunbar, China Grove, TX; Sally (Karl) Dunbar Meixner, Duluth, GA; Peggy (Mike) King, Olney; and Robert (Annie) Dunbar, Emden, IL; Step-daughter, Phyllis (Jack) Plummer Clark, West Des Moines, IA; Grandchildren, Craig Dunbar Jr., Adam King, Anna King Sager, Eli Dunbar, and Joel Dunbar; Step-grandchildren, Chris Clark, Sidney McManus, and Jamie Skip Clark; as well as seven great-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren; Sister, Peggy Carson, Olney; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sisters Virginia McIlwaine and Winifred Joiner, brother A.C. Sonny Roberts, and half-sisters Evelyn Germer and Eloise VanCleave.

Memorials can be made in Mary Jane’s name to Only Public Library or the Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

A gathering to celebrate Mary Jane’s life will be held at a later date.