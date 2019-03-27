Michael L. Kelley, 57, of Pontiac, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 4:12 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac has charge of arrangements.

Michael was born March 14, 1962 in Chicago, a son of Leo and Joan (Barlow) Kelley. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Joseph Kelley of Streamwood, Samantha Kelley of Rockford, Jamie (Joshua) Elfrink of Pocohontas, Ark., Jennifer (Nick Frailey) Kelley of Pontiac, Michelle (Kevin) Billington of Pontiac; 23 grandchildren; one sister, Deb (John) Howard of Saunemin; and many nieces and nephews.

One sister, Patricia Riley, also preceded him in death.

Michael was educated in Chicago schools and was a carpenter.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.