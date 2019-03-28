Arletta L. Klomparens, 92, of Pontiac, formerly of Chenoa and Manteno, died at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Evenglow Lodge, Tjardes Health Center, Pontiac.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chenoa United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Chenoa Township Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.

Arletta was born Jan. 23, 1927 in Chenoa, a daughter to Fred L. and Myrtle B. Myer Seeman. They preceded her in death. She married Robert E. Klomparens on Dec. 20, 1946 at the Chenoa United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 1996.

She is survived by her children, Robert D. Klomparens of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Randy L. (Joyce) Klomparens of Portland, Ore., Mary L. (Richard) Lee of Taylorville, Rex (Lori) Klomparens of Peotone; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Fred (Dottie) Seeman of Chenoa; and one sister, Mary (Rolla) Colson of Streator.

She is also preceded in death by one sister, Laverne (Seeman) Martin; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Klomparens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chenoa United Methodist Church or the Chenoa VFW Auxiliary.

