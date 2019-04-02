Lyle William Spaniol, 81, Bloomington, formerly of Lake Bloomington, passed away at 12:54 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence, Bickford House, Bloomington.

A service celebrating his life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Rev. Debbie Reese officiating.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the memorial home in Bloomington.

Private family inurnment will be at Center Cemetery, Flanagan, at a later date.

Lyle was born March 29, 1937, in Flanagan, the son of Clarence William and Fannie Kalkwarf Spaniol. He married Sandra Jean Peter, then later married Rachel Wylie. He then became life partners with Betty Ewen. She was the love of his life for the past 20 years. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are his four children, Kelli (Tom Feltz) Spaniol-Feltz of Ottawa, Kristopher (Kimberly) Spaniol of Yorkville, Darin (Beth) Spaniol of Bloomington, Jim (Mary) Spaniol of Bloomington; and eight grandchildren.

Lyle is also preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Norma Lawrence and Arlene Crichton.

Lyle was a carpenter at Illinois Wesleyan University and at Illinois State University. He was always dedicated to doing carpentry and volunteering at the Easter Seals Camp and Eastbay Camp. Lyle loved fishing, relaxing, vacationing and always spending time with his “lake family” at Green Gables Lake Bloomington.

He served in the Illinois National Guard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford House and OSF Hospice for the care and compassion show to Lyle.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to McLean County Easter Seals Camp or East Bay Camp, Lake Bloomington.

