Sandra Kay “Sandy” Stacy, 69, of Atlanta, Mo. and formerly of Dwight, died at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has charge of arrangements.
