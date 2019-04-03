Mary M Koltveit, 98, died on Sunday, March 31 at the Christian Care Center in Kuttawa, Ky.

Mrs. Koltveit was born Aug. 27, 1921 in Pontiac, at St. James Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Joan (Jim) Johnson, Patricia (Marshall) Taggart and Bill (Becky) Koltveit. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-granddaughter, and several others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolf Magnus Koltveit, as well as her parents, Charles Wilson and Roxanna L (Berry) Wilson. She was also preceded by siblings, Glen Wilson, Robert Wilson, Bonnie Thoennes, as well as children, Sharon Meyers, Rosie Koltveit, Kenneth Koltveit, and two great-grandchildren.

Services are to be held at a later date.

Lindsey Funeral Home in Kentucky has charge of arrangements.



