William F. Barton, 84, of Cornell, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. Military rites will be accorded following services at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Calder Cemetery in rural Cornell.

Friends may call two hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

He was born March 2, 1935, in Pontiac, a son of Reno Gamblin and Lula May Barton. He married Barbara Ann Smith on June 14, 1958, in Amboy. They were married for more than 60 years. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children, Brian (Linda) Barton of Sugar Hill, Ga., Beth Barton (Jeff) of Sacramento, Calif., Brad (Julie) Barton of Waterloo, Blair (Tina) Barton of Cornell, and Brett Barton of Cornell; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Erhensrom, Matt, Megan, Marissa, Sara, Brandon, Brock, Sophie and Piers Barton; and his great-granddaughters, Emilia and Ellie Erhenstrom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kenneth Barton.

Bill was educated in the Cornell schools graduating from Cornell High School. He went on and served his country in the U.S. Army from Jan. 11, 1955, to Dec. 29, 1956, being stationed in Korea. Bill was a farmer all his life.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, Cornell Lions Club, Pontiac Elks, and Livingston County Farm Bureau. He served as a 4-H leader and on the Cornell Grade School and high school boards.

Bill liked to travel. He especially enjoyed cruises down the Nile in Egypt, the Volga in Russia, the Yangtze in China and the Dneiper in Ukraine. A safari in Kenya was a highlight; driving tours in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Western Europe were memorable, as were land tours in Greece, Turkey, Thailand and Hong Kong. He also enjoyed vacations in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, particularly in Rio de Janeiro during Carnival.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Livingston County Farm Bureau Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at calvertmemorial.com.



