Janet Lea Woodall, 82, of Seminole, Fla., died at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Private burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Janet was born Oct. 28, 1932, to Debold and Lottie Householder. She married Ronald “Woody” Woodall on June 14, 1953. He died in 2015.

She is survived by her brother, Raymond; her children, Becky, David, Greg and their spouses; her eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Florence and Irene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Awawa Clubs (www.awana.org/donate) or Dixieland Leadership Camp, 2735 Daffodil Ln., Mascot, TN 37806.

