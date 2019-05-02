Sharon (Dallefeld) McElvaine, 68, Avon, Ill., passed away on April 30, 2019, at Knox County Nursing Home.

Sharon was born July 29, 1950 in Canton, Ill., to Elden and Patricia Dallefeld. She married Chuck McElvaine on December 27, 1969 in Prairie City, Ill. Together they raised two children on the family homestead. Sharon was a graduate of Bushnell-Prairie City High School (1968) and Western Illinois University (Bachelors 1972, Masters 1976).

Sharon lived her life focusing on helping others and generously sharing her abounding kindness; she did this in all her roles – as a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend. Sharon taught elementary school for 23 years, 22 of them at Avon Elementary School. With her children, grandchildren and students, she shared her love of books and reading, and instilled the idea that learning could be fun. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed travelling with her family, and was blessed throughout her life with wonderful friendships, sharing activities such as the “Fun Bunch,” Red Hats, Angels in Action, and Card Club. Sharon’s life was like a spectacular flower garden, wilted mid-bloom by a heavy frost come too soon; and her abundant love for her family were the brightest and heartiest blossoms of them all.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Andy McElvaine and Michelle (Rob Saunderson) McElvaine; grandchildren, Alex, Evelyn, and Audrey McElvaine and Robby and Beth Saunderson; mother, Patricia Dallefeld; mother-in-law, Marie McElvaine; siblings, Steve (Pam) Dallefeld and Angie (Jim) Roark; brother-in-law, Rick (Jane) McElvaine; and one niece and six nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Elden Dallefeld; father-in-law, Richard McElvaine; and brother-in-law, Michael McElvaine.

A memorial service for family members and friends will be held on May 11th at 10:30 a.m. at the Avon United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Knox County Nursing Home Memory Wing, The Village of Avon Public Library, or the Alzheimer's Association.