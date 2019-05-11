Joan W. Ford, 72, of Bardolph passed away at 12:49 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.

She was born on May 11, 1946 in Macomb to Albert and Violetta Adair Byerly. She married Rex Ford on November 4, 1967 in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Tina (Randy) Ball of Muscatine, Iowa and Jenni (Steve) Schmitz of Macomb; one son, Chris (Kathy) Ford of Canton, Missouri; five grandchildren, Danielle (Rusty) Wolfe, Brad Ford and fiancee`, Andrea Hazelrigg, Allison Ford, Olivia Ford and Jodi Schmitz; two great-grandchildren, Mason Ford and Harper Hazelrigg and two sisters, Bonnie (Ray) Meisenheimer of Virden, Illinois and Cathy (Enoch) Snow of Virden, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Danny Ford; one brother, Joe Byerly and one sister Carol Byerly Ingram.

Joan lived in Bardolph since 1967. She worked as a home health worker for the McDonough County Health Department and also worked for the Elms Nursing Home and the Everly House.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bardolph Cemetery with Reverend Jim Eddy officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes or Bardolph Cemetery.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

