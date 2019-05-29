John J. Konetski, 89, of Rockford, died May 14, 2019. Born July 25, 1929 in Rockford, the son of John and Mary (Romanek) Konetski Sr. He graduated from Pontiac High School in 1948 and was a member of the US Army from 1951 to 1954, servicing in Korea in the Anti Aircraft Artillery. He married Shirley Albers on July 31, 1954 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church; she predeceased him September 10, 2007. John worked as a lathe operator at Sundstrand from 1954 until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.



Survivors include his children, Theresa (Robin) Kemp of Rockford, Karen (Michael) Carnell of Melbourne, FL, and John A. (Loida) Konetski of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Brian Hall, Paul and Jason Konetski; and sisters, Eleanor Wolf and Irena Latino. Also predeceased by his parents; sister, Valeria Kowall; and grandson, Michael Hall. Special thanks to his caregiver Roman Rosol and to the staff at Northern Illinois Hospice, especially his nurse Lisa.



Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m on Saturday, May 18, in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, with Fr. Mieczyslaw Wit officiating.

Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4215 Newburg Rd, Rockford, IL 61108.

