David D. Gerig, 82, of Pontiac, formerly of Flanagan, passed away at 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Evenglow Health Center in Pontiac.

A private family graveside service will be held. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan has charge of arrangements.

David was born in Flanagan on Sept. 23, 1936, a son to Chester and Viola Rich Gerig.

Surviving are his two sons, Timothy Allen Gerig, London, United Kingdom, David Brian Gerig of Chillicothe; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his cousins, Roger Gerig, Donna Fleming, and Betty Sprunger.

His parents preceded him in death.

David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before going on to earn his master's degree from Bradley University. At IVC High School, he taught English Literature, Speech and Drama. He was also a war in Belfast and Vietnam.

For many years, David worked in the hospitality and tourism industries in Champaign-Urbana, Springfield, Peoria and Jacksonville. He will be remembered by many as a dynamic public speaker, talented singer and skilled photographer.

Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association Midwest Chapter, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, IL 60637.