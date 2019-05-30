Doris M. Rients, 88, of Flanagan, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan. Interment will be in St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery, Flanagan.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Doris was born Dec. 13, 1930, on a farm near Benson, the daughter of Julius B. and Marie deFreese Folkerts. She married Gerald M. Rients on June 3, 1951, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Minonk. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Surviving are two sons, Steven (Kathy) Rients, Pontiac, and Howard (Martha) Rients, Towanda; four grandchildren, Jodi (Rob) Winchester, Pontiac, Kari (Kyle) Mackinson, Minonk, Grace and Emma Rients, both of Towanda; and three great-grandsons, Levi and Luke Mackinson, and Jackson Winchester.

She was preceded in death by a son, Lee Rients; her parents; and her brother, Julius Folkerts.

Doris was a homemaker most of her life and an equal partner on the farm. She was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan and the Esther Circle. She was a loving wife, mom, sister, grandma and great-grandma who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

The family would like to extend thanks to the Good Samaritan Home staff, OSF Hospice, her church family, neighbors, and friends for all the kindness and care. Doris enjoyed the many hours of Scrabble, phone call, visits, and outings.

Memorials may be made to St. Petri Lutheran Church, the Good Samaritan Home, or OSF Hospice.