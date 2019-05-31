The family of Sulah Ann Robinson (nee Seward) invites the community of Macomb to join them in mourning her passing on May 27, 2019.

Born in Rock Island, IL, on November 19, 1937, to Phillip and Sulah Seward, Sulah, known to her friends as Annie, was interested in the arts from an early age, winning a regional contest in middle school. Ann achieved her bachelor's degree in English and Psychology from Augustana College and taught high school in Orion and at other area schools. She had a wallpaper and painting business for several years, and was a phenomenal swimming teacher. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in addition to her extensive involvement in Davenport Junior Theater.

After moving to Macomb from the Quad Cities, she again engaged in the arts community, taking up watercolors. Ann was a frequent winner of the Mayor's Purchase Award at the Gazebo Art Festival, an event which she helped develop and name. She is also one of the founding members of the West Central Illinois Regional Arts Center. She and her late husband Forrest traveled extensively, with her favorite places being several islands in Greece, the city of Eastbourne in England, as well as St. Palais, France.

Her art work can be found throughout the community, from city hall to McDonough District Hospital, on textbook covers, and in several countries. She was also a member of the Macomb chapter of PEO and a fierce advocate for educational opportunities for women.

She is survived by her daughter Julie McFarland (David), daughter Nancy Heuer-Evans (Kevin), and son Jim Heuer (Karolynn), daughter Kristen Petersen (David), son Ben Robinson, as well as grandchildren Alex McFarland, Camille Brandt (Tim), Rhett Heuer-Rubalcava, Merrick Evans, Jared Evans, Nicole Evans, Jacob Dyer, Emma Heuer, Blake Heuer, Dean Petersen (Nicole), Grant Petersen, Ben Robinson, Jr., Lindsay Gonzales, Dedria Hernandez, and great grandchildren Derrick Petersen, Ben Norris, Kobe Norris, Mychal Robinson, Bentley Robinson, Juan Diaz, Jorge Diaz, Jr., Erika Diaz, Kennedy Hernandez, Kevin Hernandez, and Keyla Hernandez.

The family will be holding a celebration of life Friday June 14th from 3:30-5:30 pm at the West Central Illinois Regional Arts Center on the square.

Those who wish to make memorial donations may make them to the WCIRAC. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

