Terrence Wayne Drengwitz, 66, known to his family and friends as Terry, passed away at his home in Loveland, Colo. on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Terry was born Jan. 10, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Robert and Elsie (Protz) Drengwitz. He was raised and educated in Springfield, graduating from Lanphier High School in 1971. Upon his graduatin, he attended college at Augustana College in Rock Island. It was there he earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He then began teaching and coaching at Glenwood High School in Chatham for a few years. He later went to work for his father-in-law’s business, the Lanter Company. The company was acquired by OHL and Terry eventually retired as their safety director.

Terry’s favorite past time was the game of golf. He was a four-year starter in football in college. His love for the gym and working out kept him physically fit.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Matt; and his wife Katie (Ritter) Drengwitz; grandchildren, Luke Logan and Mya Drengwitz, all of Johnstown, Colo.; brother, Jim (Patti) Drengwitz of Pontiac; sister, Becky (Jerry) Lunt of Quincy; nieces, Andrea (Sean) and Jamie (Adair); and nephews, Jason (Becky) and Jared (Emelie); and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Anderson; and three nieces, Melissa, Amy, and Heather Anderson.

Private family services will be held and Terry will be memorialized at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial and condolences in Terry’s name can be sent in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.

