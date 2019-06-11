Donna L. (Coward) Wright, 62, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Donna was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Platteville, Wis., the daughter of Vincent Coward and Dorothy (McPhail) Gobes. Her mother survives in Platteville, Wis.

Also surviving are her two children, Tarah (Brian) Bennett, Pontiac and Joshua Wonders, Pontiac; four sisters, Dolores Fenner, Platteville, Wis., Shirley Long, Pontiac, Joann (Mike Campbell) Pippin, Normal, Margaret (Peggy) Wilbur, Indianapolis, Ind.; two brothers, Robert (Joan) Coward, Rockford, and Jeffrey (Robin) Coward, Pontiac; and three grandchildren, Keegan Roth, Minonk, Collin Wonders, Pontiac, and Alexa Bennett, Pontiac.

Her father, Vincent Coward; two sisters, Carol Coward and Brenda Coward; and two brothers, Freddie Coward and James Coward, preceded her in death.

Donna was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1974. She was employed with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 9, 1985 until her retirement in 2016.

Memorial contributions may be made to her family or the American Cancer Society.