Shannon L. Snyder, 78, of Cornell, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home.

Her service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Following the service cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Shannon was born April 5, 1941, in Hammond, Ind. to Ralph H. and Edith L. (LeVelle) Jackson. She married James L. Snyder on Feb. 27, 1960, in Blackstone. He survives in Cornell.

Also surviving are her four children, Mike (Renee) Snyder of Saunemin, Matt Snyder of Cornell, Jaymie (Randy) Huffman of Mahomet, and Rob (Bobbi Jo) Snyder of Cornell; three sisters, Sharon Epps, Sheila Ankrom, and Shelby Winton, all of Springfield, Mo.; and five grandchildren, Kevin (Dana Bell) Snyder, Kara (Daniel Vega) Snyder, Kristen Huffman, Jenna Huffman, and Jordan Snyder.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Jones.

Shannon was a graduate of Streator High School, Class of 1959. She worked for OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a founding member of the Amity Township Library in Cornell. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Memorials may be made to the Amity Township Library, Main Street, Cornell, IL 61319.

