Anna Mae McClintock, 84, of Macomb passed away at 12:08 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Hospice House in Peoria.

She was born on May 30, 1935 in Macomb to Frank and Violet Doty Bly. She married Richard “Dick” McClintock on December 25, 1953. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Danny (Kathy) McClintock of Douglasville, Pennsylvania and Adam (Cindy) McClintock of Macomb; four grandchildren, Karlee (Tyler) Neiswender of Reading, Pennsylvania, Alexis McClintock of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, Kayla (Derek) Switzer of Des Moines, Iowa and Brittany (Chris) Davila of Gulf Shores, Alabama; two great-grandchildren, Beau Davila and Hannah Switzer and one sister, Millie (Joe) Bainter of Macomb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and four sisters.

Anna lived all of her life in Macomb. She bowled in the Macomb Women’s Bowling League for many years had bowled a 286 as her highest league game. She loved cats, dogs and horses. She was an avid Cubs fan. She also enjoyed doing scratch off lottery tickets and crossword puzzles and the board game, Aggravation.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Reverend Claudia McCain officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb.

Memorial may be made to the Cancer Fund or the OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.