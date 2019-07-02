Wilbur “Bill” Hall, 95, beloved husband of Karol, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare, Pontiac.

His graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gridley Cemetery with Pastor Tim Hubert of First Lutheran Church in Pontiac officiating. Full military rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Bill was born March 10, 1924, in Denver, Colo., the son of Wilbur Morgan and Lily Grace Hall. He married Karol Carls on Dec. 22, 1975, in Denver, Colo. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are immediate family members, George and Dee Dee Raube, and Roger and Carol Carls, all of Pontiac.

Bill was educated in Denver public schools and graduated from South High in 1942. His college educated was interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the Marine Corps Nov. 28, 1942, and spent the next four years serving his country in Peleliu during the occupation of Japan. Hall was awarded the Bronze Star for rescuing four other Marines who had been dropped off landing craft into deep water and were in danger of drowning. Under heavy enemy fire, he helped get them ashore safely.

Upon returning to the States, he went to Denver University and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education, using his full baseball scholarship. He also played semi-pro baseball at this time. He coached and taught physical education for 39 years in the Denver public schools and subbed for an additional 15 years in the Denver and Jefferson County schools.

He was a 50-year member of the the Lakewood Country Club, served on many committees and was president in 1968. He was an avid golfer and had the honor of making seven holes-in-one. He was a past member of the Denver Teachers Union and the Denver Athletic Club.

Since residing in Pontiac, he has become a member of the First Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge, Livingston County War Museum and the VFW Post 886. An activity he enjoyed very much through the War Museum was delivering patriotic speeches to students and different groups on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He made the world a better place to live through his kindness and gentle ways.

Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to First Lutheran Church in Pontiac, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Livingston County Humane Society, or Livingston County War Museum.

