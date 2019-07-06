William J. “Billy” Sloop, 42, of Ferris, Illinois passed away at 9:27 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Billy was born on July 28, 1976 in Anchorage, Alaska the son of William Ray “Bill” and Barbara L. Ellefritz Sloop.

He was a graduate of Carthage High School, Carthage, Illinois. He worked various jobs thoughout his life, including Little Timber Farm, near Carthage. Billie enjoyed playing cards.

Survivors include, one son, Kevin Oliver of LaHarpe, Illinois, his parents, Bill and Barbara of Ferris, grandmother, Elizabeth Doyle of Ferris, and two sisters, Amy (Chance) Nye of Keokuk, Iowa and Rachel (C.J.) McHugh of Buffalo, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Arnetta Sloop and Leroy Ellefritz, step-grandfather, James Doyle and one sister, Lonna Sloop.

Friends may call after 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Following visitation cremation will be entrusted to Banks & Beals. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Harmony Cemetery, near Bentley, Illinois, with Pastor Ben Ellefritz officiating. A memorial fund has been established to help with expenses. To leave a condolence please visit Billy’s obituary at banksandbeals.com.