1962-2019





Debra Kay “Debbie” Brown, 57, of Auburn, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, in Springfield, IL.



Debbie was born on May 4, 1962 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Kenneth Ray and Janice Irene (Teel) Crites. She married Jeffrey Lee Brown on June 21, 1986 in Richland County, IL.

Debbie graduated from East Richland High School and had previously been employed at State Farm in Southern Illinois and had worked as an aide for the Auburn School District. Debbie was a supporter of Auburn Sports and a member of Clearlake Church of Christ where she had been a Sunday School teacher and secretary. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt, cousin, daughter-in-law, and sister-in-law. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, writing and supporting her sons in football.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny R. Crites; father-in-law, Don A. Brown; aunts, Norma Umfleet and Linda Teel; uncles, Jack Umfleet, Bill Teel, and Richard Crites; and nephew, LCpl Andy Pippin, US Marines.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Brown of Auburn; sons, Ryan Christopher Brown of Springfield and Tyler Michael Brown of Auburn; mother, Jan Crites of Olney; mother-in-law, JoAnne Brown of Springfield; “Grandma” Rose Teel of Chatham; siblings, Stan (wife, Mary) Crites and Tim (wife, Anne) Crites, both of Olney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Cheryl Pippin of Petersburg; uncle, Bob Teel of Chatham; aunt, Connie Crites of Roanoke, VA; nieces, Elizabeth and Katie Crites, both of Olney, and Emily and Katie Pippin, both of Springfield; nephews, Dustin and Andrew Crites, both of Olney; and many cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Rex Crossland officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Services/Hospice, Attn: Pat Lowe, 701 N. 1st St., Springfield, IL 62718 or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 1066, Washington DC 20005.

