Donald L. Zehr, 90, of Pontiac, passed away at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Prairieview Mennonite Church in Gridley with Pastor Russell Zehr and Pastor Noah Porzelius officiating. Burial will follow at Rooks Creek Cemetery, rural Pontiac.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Don was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Flanagan, to Lester S. and Mae C. (Frobish) Zehr. He married Shirley Gregory on Oct. 1, 1950. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children, Carol (Skip) Jones of Gridley, Lynn (Mona) Zehr of Graymont, Gary (Tricia) Zehr of Pontiac, Lori (Jeff) Bohm of Graymont, and Jan (Jim) Girard of Pontiac; brother, Merle R. Zehr of Pontiac; grandchildren, Heather (Bryan Long) Jones, Brandon (Cathy) Jones, Katie (John) Goulden, Brandey (Mikey) Morse, Amanda (Kim Verdun) Bohm, Russell Zehr, Danny (Courtney) Zehr, Addie (Lucas) Folkerts, Adam (Amanda Schumm) Girard, Rosalee Zehr, and Wyatt Zehr; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Charlee, Chandler, Ian, Alexa, Aria, Jasmin, Ethan, Brianna, and Jayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June Follmer; brother-in-law, Charles Follmer; and sister-in-law, Mary Zehr.

Don was a graduate of Flanagan High School, Class of 1947.

Don was a life-long dairy farmer and inducted into the Land of Lincoln Dairy Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, where he served as president on the local board and was a board member on the state board. He joined the Illinois Holstein Association in 1953. Over the years, he served on its board as well as the executive board. In 1979, the Illinois State Show was dedicated to him. Don received several awards from the Illinois Holstein Association over the years, including in 1983 with the Senior Breeder award and in 1997 with an award for his service. He was the Graymont Hustlers 4-H Leader for 15 years and would pack the car full of the neighborhood kids that he would pick up along the way to the meetings, long before seat belts. Don also sold Pioneer Seed corn for 32 years.

Don grew up a New York Yankees fan; however, he was converted to a Chicago Cubs fan by his two uncles, Tom and Roy Frobish. Bowling was one of Don’s greatest hobbies. He started bowling in 1950 and bowled until Lynn started playing basketball in seventh grade. He bowled on and off for many years after that. He also bowled on a mixed league with his wife, Shirley. He remembers winning the All Events Trophy at the Streator Bowling Tournament, with the high score in the double and single events. He also won the Senior Citizen’s Bowling Award.

He was active in the Graymont Men’s Club for many years and belonged to the Pinochle Club, where he enjoyed playing every month for over 60 years. He greatly enjoyed attending his grandkid’s sporting events and activities. In the 1960s, he served for two years on the Livingston County School Advisory Board.

Don was a member of the Prairieview Mennonite Church in Gridley. He attended the First Baptist Church of Graymont with his wife and family.

Memorials may be made to the Evenglow Lodge Employee Christmas Fund, Prairieview Mennonite Church in Gridley, and First Baptist Church in Graymont.

