James S. Wells, 86, of Fairbury, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church, Fairbury. Burial will follow at Chenoa Township Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the church prior to the funeral.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

James was born May 11, 1933, in Wing, a son of Samuel and Adeline Wells. He married Winnie Joann Newkirk on Nov. 10, 1951, in Fairbury. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Diana (Mike) Ramsey of Fairbury, Karen (Warren) Jackson of Fairbury, Dennis (Dawn) Wells of Lincoln, Marsha (David) Taylor of Fairbury, and Nancy Wells of Strawn; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

His parents, four brothers, four sisters, and one grandson preceded him in death.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Fairbury or SELCAS.

