1927-2019

91, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Plano, Ill.



Mildred Pauline “Polly” Hacker, 91, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Plano, Ill. passed away July 18, 2019 after a long and happy life. She enjoyed singing at the piano and kept a song in her heart. She valued family, education, and community.

Born November 6, 1927 to the late Roy and Ruth Butcher of Macomb, Ill. Pauline was preceded in death by siblings Gertie Williams, Alleyne Foster, Mary Ellen Carman, Dorothy Horton, Marjorie Wolf and Eugene and Ervin Butcher. Pauline married the late Robert F. “Bob” Hacker in 1956. Their children are Philip (LesLee) Hacker of Omaha, Neb., Alesia Hacker of Omaha, Neb. and Erica (Troy Gavazzi) Hacker of Pittsburgh, Penn. “Grandma Polly” greatly enjoyed grandchildren Jonathan and Lauren. Special friendships with the Garcia and Hay families kept a song in Pauline’s heart.

Pauline’s value of education began at home and continued at a one-room country school. Following graduation from Western Illinois University at Macomb, Ill., Pauline worked as a teacher. She went on to earn a master’s degree at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Pauline and Robert settled at Plano, Ill. Some may recall Pauline’s service as a scout leader, as “Picture Lady” in Plano schools and her active involvement with the American Field Service foreign exchange student program. Pauline was a farmer’s daughter who valued family, education and community service.

The Hacker Family thanks Aksarben Village Retirement Community and Serene Care Hospice for assistance with Pauline’s care. The family suggests any donations be sent to Lolo’s Angels, Inc. / 681 Hackberry Road / Omaha, NE 68132 (lolosangels.org) in memory of Polly Hacker. This organization was dear to her heart as it is named after her granddaughter, Lauren Hacker, and raises money for pediatric cancer research.