Carla Ann Hannie, 55, of Pontiac, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.

A visitation with the family will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. At the conclusion of visitation, cremation rites will be accorded with a private inurnment to be held at a later date.

Carla was born July 17, 1964, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Jerry and Nancy (Grunwoldt) Smith. She married Rodney Hannie on Dec. 7, 1990, in Pontiac. He survives in rural Pontiac.

Other survivors include two daughters, Jordan (Johannes) Steber of Lexington and Keri Hannie of Memphis, Tenn.; her father, Jerry (Robin) Smith of Hoopeston; her mother, Nancy Smith of Pontiac; and one sister, Jane (Elizabeth Guzaldo) Smith of Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the HealthWell Foundation.

