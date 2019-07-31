Donna Jean Lyons, 82, Pontiac, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac,

Her service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Rev. Greg Douglas officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Donna was born June 14, 1937, in Veedersburg, Ind., to Virgil and Isabelle (Wakeland) Oilar.

Donna was married to Walt Weedling from 1952 to 1967. She married Marvin Long in Chicago in 1970. He passed away in 1985. She then married Willie L. Lyons on Aug. 30, 1986, in Chicago. He is deceased.

She is survived by her children, Shelby (Ed Schilling) Bettress of Plymouth, Ind., Christine Weedling of Plymouth, Ind., Patti Whittaker of Pontiac, Bill Weedling of Streator, Jim Lyons of Banner, Sharon Lyons of Peoria, Becky (Greg) Douglas of Verona, Va.; sisters, Janet (James) Strange of Waterloo, Ala., Mary Boston of Jamestown, Ind.; grandchildren, Laurie, Ronnie, Matt, Josh, Jamie, Carrie, Nick, Crystal, Mike, David, Jake, Jeremey, Cody, Danny, Ashley, Jessica, Gretchen, Gerald, Jamie, Jason, Christy, Randy, Caleb, Ben, Kim, and Jill; and many great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Marvin Long.

Donna attended schools in Veedersburg, Ind. She worked in the quality control department for American Lock in Crete. She was Pentecostal in faith.

Donna enjoyed antiques and going to garage sales. She was an animal lover and greatly enjoyed her pets.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

