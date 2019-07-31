1995-2019



Tristan Michael Goss-Marks, 23, of Ft. Stewart, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ft. Stewart. Tristan was born on October 20, 1995 in Robinson, IL.



Tristan is survived by his wife, Marlee Marks, Ft. Stewart, GA; mother, Regina Fitch and Mike, Olney, IL; father, Keith Goss, of the Bend, and David Marks and Tammy, North Port, FL; brother, Zachary Noble, Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, Rachael Payne and Josh, North Port, FL, Jalyne Tedford and Derek, Robinson, IL, Ashley Powell and Jake, North Port, FL, Carly Marks, North Port, FL, and Madison Marks, North Port, FL; step-brothers, Jeremy Stepek, North Port, FL and Tyler Fitch and Nicole, Olney, IL; step-sister, Carrie Robinson and Lucas, Jacksonville, FL; step-grandparents, Ron Stepek and Linda, Johnson City, IL; several nieces and nephews; maternal grandparents, Ron and Kathy Miller, Olney, IL; and paternal grandmother, Andra Marks, West Frankfort, IL; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Keith Plough, paternal grandparents, Glen Marks, Jr. and Joe and Madeline Goss.

Memorials can be made to Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 3.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Full Military Rites will be performed at the funeral home. Cremation Rites were accorded.