Edward Marshall Malcom, 88, Wilmington, died at 6:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Burial will be in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the memorial home.

Mr. Malcom was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Bloomington, the son of Roy and Lucille Newkirk Malcom. He married Audrey M. Dunahee on Oct. 27, 1961, in Graymont. She died on Aug. 29, 2008.

Survivors include one daughter, Phyllis “Ann” (Gary) Lambert, Queen Creek, Ariz.; three sons, Edward (Patricia) Malcom Jr., Custer Park, Curtis (Marla) Malcom, Mesa, Ariz., Alan (Lori) Malcom, Irvington, Ky.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one son, Michael Malcom; and one daughter, Mary E. Grell.

Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.

