Donna Bowles-Mauser, 78, of Fairbury, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Her funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Tom Krieger officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Donna was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Pontiac, the daughter of elmer and Blanche Rippey Studebaker. She first married Garnett Bowles on Oct. 27, 1962. He died Oct. 16, 1989. She then married Rolf Mauser on Nov. 27, 1991. He died Sept. 18, 1993.

Surviving are her two sons, Mark (Misty) Bowles of Orlando, Fla., and Erik (Mandy) Bowles of Melvin; grandson, Hunter Bowles of Houston, Texas; six Mauser children; several Mauser grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Hockey and Linda Lloyd, both of Pontiac; brother-in-law, Ernest Theesfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Deloris Theesfield, Elmer Dale Studebaker, Leo Studebaker, Eli Studebaker, Faye Carpenter, and twin sister, Doris Wells.

Donna retired from Ace Hardward in Fairbury. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury, where she enjoyed being a part of the sewing group.

Donna volunteered at Prairie Central High School, Fairbury, and rang the bell for the Salvation Army.

She loved cooking and baking and was an avid Cubs fan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or American Lung Association.

