BRYANT - M. Lucy Lightle, 81, of Bryant, passed away at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was born on June 22, 1938 in Winkle to William and Ruth (Henry) Hamilton. She married Edward Lightle on July 4, 1955 in Bryant. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2017.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Yewell “Tuk” Wilkins; and two brothers, Bill and John Hamilton.

Surviving are two children, Sheree (Tom) Schmitz of Cold Spring, Minnesota, and Gary (Paula) Lightle of St. David; four grandchildren, Rod Lightle, Julie (Josh) Russell, Wendy (Lonnie) Drontle and Joey Seward; four great-grandchildren, Austin (Alicia), Autumn, Ethan and Eli; two great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Kairi; one brother, Richard (Edie) Hamilton; and one sister, Deloris (Gary) Southwood.

Lucy was a retired hairdresser and seamstress. She enjoyed her grandchildren, sewing and crafting. She also collected angel figurines. Lucy was a member of Shields Chapel United Methodist Church.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Maryville Cemetery in Bryant. Rev. David Meader will officiate. A dinner will follow the service at American Grille in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials can be made to Shields Chapel United Methodist Church. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com